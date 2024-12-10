Dortmund's Champions League Hurdle: Injuries Pile Up

Borussia Dortmund is bracing for its Champions League clash against Barcelona amid a rash of injuries that have left the squad significantly weakened. The absence of defender Niklas Süle, who is out for several months, adds to a growing list of key players unavailable due to various injuries.

Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin has expressed concerns over the lineup, as fellow defender Waldemar Anton and midfielder Julian Brandt are also sidelined, while attacking options like Maximilian Beier and Karim Adeyemi remain in doubt. Adeyemi's potential return is a consideration following a two-month recovery period from injury.

With Dortmund on equal points with Barcelona in the standings, the team's ability to adapt in the face of adversity will be pivotal. Captain Emre Can might be repositioned in defense to fill the gaps left by injured teammates, as Dortmund seeks to secure a significant victory in the highly competitive Champions League group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)