Mamelodi Sundowns Appoint Miguel Cardoso Amid Coaching Shake-Up

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso as their new manager, replacing Manqoba Mngqithi. This marks the second managerial change in six months for the South African club. Cardoso previously managed several European clubs and led Esperance to the African Champions League final last season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:30 IST
  • South Africa

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Miguel Cardoso as their new manager, following the dismissal of Manqoba Mngqithi. This marks the second managerial shift within six months for the Pretoria-based club, which is owned by the family of Confederation of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe.

Cardoso, 52, has an extensive coaching background, with previous roles at Rio Ave in Portugal, Nantes in France, La Liga's Celta Vigo, and AEK Athens. Most recently, he coached Tunisian club Esperance, taking them to the African Champions League final last season before being dismissed in October due to a slump in performance.

The change comes after Sundowns' disappointing results in this season's Champions League, and a surprise defeat in the South African League Cup final. In the upcoming Club World Cup in June, they will face Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, and Ulsan HD in Group F.

(With inputs from agencies.)

