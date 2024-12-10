India's Historic Finish at Asian Women's Handball Championship
India finished sixth at the Asian Women's Handball Championship, marking their best-ever performance after a hard-fought match against China. Meanwhile, Japan broke South Korea's winning streak by clinching the title. Despite the loss, India remains optimistic about future opportunities in the sport.
In a remarkable showing, India secured their best-ever finish by landing in sixth place at the Asian Women's Handball Championship. Despite a spirited effort, they fell to a seasoned Chinese team with a final score of 30-41.
On the other hand, Japan broke the dominance of reigning and record champions South Korea by overcoming a three-point deficit at half-time to seize a 25-24 victory, claiming their second title.
Indian player Menika expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and emphasized learning from the tournament, which was hosted in India for the first time. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan clinched the bronze with a win over Iran, their second in the tournament's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
