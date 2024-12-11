South Africa Edges Pakistan in Heart-Stopping T20 Battle

In a gripping contest at Kingsmead, South Africa overcame Pakistan by 11 runs in a nail-biting Twenty20 match that reached its climax in the final over.

Chasing 184, Pakistan ended their innings at 172-8, falling just short of the target. Opener Mohammad Rizwan's steady yet cautious batting put pressure on his counterparts to accelerate the scoring.

George Linde emerged as the standout performer for South Africa, taking four crucial wickets. His earlier batting contribution—an aggressive 48 off 24 balls—helped set a challenging target for Pakistan.

