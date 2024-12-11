Qatar Football Shake-Up: Lopez Out, Garcia In

The Qatar Football Association announced a significant shift in their leadership on Wednesday, as they parted ways with coach Marquez Lopez due to a lackluster campaign in the World Cup qualifiers.

Lopez, who steered the team to their second consecutive Asian Cup title earlier this year, suffered a demotion following a crushing 5-0 defeat to the United Arab Emirates.

Luis Garcia, his assistant and former manager of LaLiga’s Espanyol, has been appointed as the new head coach. Garcia will lead Qatar in the upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup as they face a rematch against the UAE in the group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)