Tan Kim Her Returns to Strengthen Indian Badminton Doubles

Tan Kim Her, a renowned Malaysian doubles coach, returns to the Indian badminton scene to train star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The Badminton Association of India has appointed him for a four-year tenure until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, focusing on building strong doubles partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:40 IST
Tan Kim Her
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malaysian doubles coach Tan Kim Her has once again taken center stage in India's badminton circuit. He embarks on his second term, aiming to harness the potential of star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has secured Tan for a four-year stretch, extending to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. His focus centers on fostering strong doubles partnerships and enhancing India's bench strength for upcoming international challenges.

Tan previously played a pivotal role in pairing Satwik and Chirag in 2015. His return signals a strategic move by BAI to continue developing talent and nurture a robust pipeline of future badminton stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

