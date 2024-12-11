Left Menu

Warner Urges Australia's Top Order to Step Up Against India's Bowlers

As Australia readies for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, David Warner highlights the need for the top-order batsmen to produce significant runs. Following a recent bounce-back victory, he emphasizes that the upcoming match will require consistent performances against India's strong bowling partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:43 IST
Warner Urges Australia's Top Order to Step Up Against India's Bowlers
Australian team. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In anticipation of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, former Australian opener David Warner has emphasized the critical role of the top-order batsmen in providing substantial runs against India's relentless bowling unit. The match is scheduled for December 14 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, following Australia's recovery from a substantial 295-run defeat at Perth, where India's stars Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal excelled.

Warner, speaking to Wide World of Sports, encouraged Australian batsmen to relieve pressure on the bowlers by enhancing their performance. He stressed the importance of collective efforts from the top six batsmen, noting Travis Head's exceptional counter-attacking century. Warner acknowledged the Indian bowling attack's determination and the need for his team to make a solid statement in Brisbane.

This call to action follows underwhelming performances from key batters in the series, including Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne, among others. Warner praised Nathan McSweeney's promising ability to face difficult conditions and showed restraint in advocating for Sam Konstas' debut, highlighting that such decisions rest with selectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024