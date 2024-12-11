Warner Urges Australia's Top Order to Step Up Against India's Bowlers

In anticipation of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, former Australian opener David Warner has emphasized the critical role of the top-order batsmen in providing substantial runs against India's relentless bowling unit. The match is scheduled for December 14 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, following Australia's recovery from a substantial 295-run defeat at Perth, where India's stars Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal excelled.

Warner, speaking to Wide World of Sports, encouraged Australian batsmen to relieve pressure on the bowlers by enhancing their performance. He stressed the importance of collective efforts from the top six batsmen, noting Travis Head's exceptional counter-attacking century. Warner acknowledged the Indian bowling attack's determination and the need for his team to make a solid statement in Brisbane.

This call to action follows underwhelming performances from key batters in the series, including Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne, among others. Warner praised Nathan McSweeney's promising ability to face difficult conditions and showed restraint in advocating for Sam Konstas' debut, highlighting that such decisions rest with selectors.

