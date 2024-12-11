South African Cricket Star Marco Jansen Poised for All-Rounder Pinnacle: Jacques Kallis

South African cricket legend Jacques Kallis has expressed confidence in Marco Jansen's potential to become the country's premier all-rounder. Kallis applauded Jansen's formidable batting abilities, which have been pivotal in several match-winning performances for South Africa.

Kallis shared his insights ahead of the SA20 Season 3, scheduled from January 9 to February 9, where Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the reigning champions, will face MI Cape Town in the opening match at St George's Park, Gqeberha. He emphasized Jansen's crucial role as a bowling all-rounder who can dynamically alter his batting strategy in alignment with match demands.

Since debuting in 2021, Jansen has demonstrated his prowess across formats, boasting significant achievements in Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and SA20 matches. His leading wicket-taking performances were instrumental in Sunrisers Eastern Cape's consecutive title wins, proving his immense value to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)