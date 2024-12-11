Saudi Arabia Secures 2034 World Cup Amidst Controversy

In a significant announcement, Saudi Arabia has been confirmed by FIFA as the host of the 2034 Men's World Cup. The decision, which faced no rival bids, comes amidst ongoing scrutiny over Saudi Arabia's human rights record and labor laws.

The kingdom, driven by its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, plans to invest tens of billions of dollars under its ambitious Vision 2030 project, aiming to modernize its society and economy. This move is considered part of the country's strategy to improve its global image through significant spending on sports, often criticized as 'sportswashing.'

Saudi Arabia's confirmed hosting has ignited debates about the ethics of such a decision, especially after the criticized preparations for Qatar's 2022 World Cup. The eyes of the world will remain on Saudi Arabia as it prepares for this monumental event, with significant developments in infrastructure and labor laws anticipated in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)