U.S.-El Salvador Deportation Dispute: Human Rights Concerns Amid Political Alliance

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where discussions focused on deportation policies and immigration reform. Amidst the talks, a mistaken deportation case of Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia was raised, highlighting ongoing human rights concerns.

Trump, finding an ally in Bukele, praised El Salvador's cooperation in accepting deported individuals, including suspected gang members, and promised aid in building new prisons. Critics have accused Bukele of human rights violations against detainees, although he refutes these claims, asserting security as a priority.

Meanwhile, protests have arisen, demanding justice for Abrego Garcia, whose deportation defied judicial protection orders. The U.S. and El Salvador's partnership raises questions about human rights as they navigate political and security alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)