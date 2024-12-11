Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Hails Harry Brook as World's Best Test Batter

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting praises Harry Brook as the world's top Test batter, spotlighting his outstanding performances abroad. Brook recently surpassed Joe Root in ICC rankings after a series of stellar innings. Ponting views Brook as a 'generational talent' with potential in all cricket formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:46 IST
Harry Brook. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
Ricky Ponting, former captain of Australia, lauded Harry Brook as the world's best Test batter, after the Englishman ascended to the top in the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings, surpassing compatriot Joe Root. Brook's triumph follows exceptional performances on foreign turf.

Ponting noted that Brook's skills are particularly evident in away games, distinguishing him among elite players. The batter averages 89.35 in Tests abroad versus 38.05 on home ground, having scored the majority of his eight Test centuries overseas. His remarkable performance in Pakistan and New Zealand consolidates his top ranking.

Ponting shared his insights on Brook's prowess during The ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, emphasizing Brook's potential across all cricket formats. Despite opting out of IPL 2024 for personal reasons, Ponting's confidence in Brook's abilities remains steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

