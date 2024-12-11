Ricky Ponting Hails Harry Brook as World's Best Test Batter

Ricky Ponting, former captain of Australia, lauded Harry Brook as the world's best Test batter, after the Englishman ascended to the top in the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings, surpassing compatriot Joe Root. Brook's triumph follows exceptional performances on foreign turf.

Ponting noted that Brook's skills are particularly evident in away games, distinguishing him among elite players. The batter averages 89.35 in Tests abroad versus 38.05 on home ground, having scored the majority of his eight Test centuries overseas. His remarkable performance in Pakistan and New Zealand consolidates his top ranking.

Ponting shared his insights on Brook's prowess during The ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, emphasizing Brook's potential across all cricket formats. Despite opting out of IPL 2024 for personal reasons, Ponting's confidence in Brook's abilities remains steadfast.

