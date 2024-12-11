Left Menu

Caroline Dubois Claims WBC Lightweight Crown

Caroline Dubois, sister of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, was awarded the WBC lightweight title following Katie Taylor's decision to vacate. After debuting as a professional post-2022 Tokyo Olympics, Dubois carries a 10-0 record and will defend her title against Jessica Camara on January 11, coinciding with her birthday.

In a significant development for British boxing, Caroline Dubois has been elevated to the WBC lightweight champion status. This accolade comes following Katie Taylor's vacating of the title, handing Dubois, who was the interim champion, a remarkable milestone.

Dubois was presented with the belt by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman during the annual convention in Hamburg. Expressing her jubilation, Dubois remarked, 'It's always been my dream to become world champion, and this is just the start of the journey for me,' highlighting her unbeaten professional record of 10-0 since the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

The former titleholder Katie Taylor, an Olympic gold medalist, has not competed in the lightweight division since 2022. Meanwhile, Dubois' brother, Daniel Dubois, gained the IBF heavyweight world champion title last year. Caroline plans to defend her newly acquired belt against Jessica Camara in Sheffield on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

