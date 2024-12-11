Saudi Arabia to Host the 2034 FIFA World Cup Amid Controversy

In a striking move, FIFA has awarded the 2034 Men's World Cup to Saudi Arabia, marking the nation's first time hosting the event. The decision was confirmed after a virtual Congress, with critics zeroing in on Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the environmental impact of the tournament.

The awarding of the 2030 World Cup to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco with celebratory matches in South America also raised eyebrows, particularly among environmentalists concerned about emissions from increased travel. Despite controversies, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the tournaments as an opportunity to celebrate football's global appeal.

Amnesty International and other organizations have called for reforms in Saudi Arabia's human rights policies, accusing the country of 'sportswashing.' Saudi officials, however, have expressed excitement for the event under the transformative Vision 2030, aiming to showcase the Kingdom's capabilities on a world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)