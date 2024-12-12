Kabaddi Goes Global: RKL Debuts in Dubai

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) is breaking boundaries as it prepares for an exciting exhibition match in Dubai, scheduled for December 12, 2024. Hosted at Al Ahli Sports Club, the event showcases two specially created teams, Indian Warriors and Gulf Gladiators, to introduce Kabaddi to the Gulf region.

Backed by the Dubai Sports Council, this initiative not only highlights sportsmanship but also cultural exchange, featuring an opening Arabic Emirati performance and a vibrant dance by Zara Khan. Prominent figures like Bollywood's Suniel Shetty and wrestler Sangram Singh will enhance the event.

RKL Co-Founder Lavish Choudhary expressed the league's commitment to showcasing emerging talent, while Founder Shubham Choudhary sees this as a pivotal step for Kabaddi in Gulf countries. The excitement will be accessible worldwide through RKL's YouTube live broadcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)