Left Menu

Kabaddi Goes Global: RKL Debuts in Dubai

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) is making its international debut with an exhibition match in Dubai. Featuring dummy teams Indian Warriors and Gulf Gladiators, the event aims to introduce Kabaddi to the Gulf region. Supported by cultural performances and star appearances, it highlights raw talent on a global platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:43 IST
Kabaddi Goes Global: RKL Debuts in Dubai
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) is breaking boundaries as it prepares for an exciting exhibition match in Dubai, scheduled for December 12, 2024. Hosted at Al Ahli Sports Club, the event showcases two specially created teams, Indian Warriors and Gulf Gladiators, to introduce Kabaddi to the Gulf region.

Backed by the Dubai Sports Council, this initiative not only highlights sportsmanship but also cultural exchange, featuring an opening Arabic Emirati performance and a vibrant dance by Zara Khan. Prominent figures like Bollywood's Suniel Shetty and wrestler Sangram Singh will enhance the event.

RKL Co-Founder Lavish Choudhary expressed the league's commitment to showcasing emerging talent, while Founder Shubham Choudhary sees this as a pivotal step for Kabaddi in Gulf countries. The excitement will be accessible worldwide through RKL's YouTube live broadcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024