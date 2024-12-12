Left Menu

Tim Southee's Swan Song: Can New Zealand Secure a Victory?

New Zealand aims to secure a win in the final test against England, marking veteran bowler Tim Southee's last test appearance. Despite a struggle in recent matches, Southee hopes to end his career on a high note. England has already clinched the series win, led by Harry Brook's exceptional performance.

Updated: 12-12-2024 11:46 IST
Tim Southee's Swan Song: Can New Zealand Secure a Victory?
Tim Southee

Veteran bowler Tim Southee gears up for his final test match as New Zealand faces England in a bid for victory in Hamilton. The memorable match will serve as a closing chapter for Southee, who faces a formidable challenge as he aims to counter England's explosive batting.

Despite capturing only four wickets this series, the 36-year-old cricketing stalwart hopes to leave an enduring legacy when his 107th test begins on Saturday at Seddon Park. England, meanwhile, continues to dominate, driven by Harry Brook's stellar batting performances.

With a spate of heavy losses, New Zealand considers tweaking its roster by potentially including Mitchell Santner as they brace for the clash. As Devon Conway skips the final test, Will Young is set to bolster the line-up, aiming for redemption against a historically commanding England team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

