Serbia Faces UEFA Sanctions Over Fan Misconduct

Serbia has been handed partial stadium closures for two home matches and banned from selling tickets to fans for two away fixtures, following supporter misconduct in recent Nations League games against Switzerland and Denmark. UEFA cited instances of racist and discriminatory behavior, as well as fan actions that included causing stadium damage, throwing objects, and igniting fireworks.

The incidents took place during a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Zurich on November 15. Similar offenses occurred three days later during a goalless home game against Denmark, leading to an additional partial stadium closure. A previously suspended sentence from October was also activated due to the repeated misconduct.

As Serbia prepares to face Austria in the relegation playoffs, UEFA's disciplinary body has issued financial penalties on top of the existing sanctions, which also addressed a pitch invasion during the Denmark match.

