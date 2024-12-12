Left Menu

Serbia Faces UEFA Sanctions Over Fan Misconduct

Serbia has been penalized by UEFA due to fan misconduct during recent Nations League games against Switzerland and Denmark. Sanctions include partial stadium closures, a ticket sales ban for two away games, and a fine. Fan actions involved racist behavior, fireworks, and pitch invasion.

Updated: 12-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbia has been handed partial stadium closures for two home matches and banned from selling tickets to fans for two away fixtures, following supporter misconduct in recent Nations League games against Switzerland and Denmark. UEFA cited instances of racist and discriminatory behavior, as well as fan actions that included causing stadium damage, throwing objects, and igniting fireworks.

The incidents took place during a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Zurich on November 15. Similar offenses occurred three days later during a goalless home game against Denmark, leading to an additional partial stadium closure. A previously suspended sentence from October was also activated due to the repeated misconduct.

As Serbia prepares to face Austria in the relegation playoffs, UEFA's disciplinary body has issued financial penalties on top of the existing sanctions, which also addressed a pitch invasion during the Denmark match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

