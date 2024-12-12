Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Dream IPL Opportunity

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricketer, is thrilled about joining IPL's Rajasthan Royals and being coached by the legendary Rahul Dravid. Despite a setback in the U-19 Asia Cup, Suryavanshi remains determined to excel in cricket, supported by the Bihar Cricket Association and state government.

Updated: 12-12-2024 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Teen cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making headlines as he joins the Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest player ever acquired at an IPL auction. Yet, what excites him most is the chance to be coached by the legendary Rahul Dravid.

Despite the Indian U-19 team's recent setback in the Asia Cup, where they lost to Bangladesh in the final, Suryavanshi remains optimistic, interpreting the loss as a typical batting collapse. His personal achievement in the tournament, scoring two half-centuries, marks him as a promising player.

With robust support from the Bihar Cricket Association and blessings from the state government, Suryavanshi is focused on his future goals, aspiring to represent India at the senior level in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

