Delhi High Court Clears Path for Unopposed IGU Elections Amid Controversy

In a key decision concerning the Indian Golf Union's (IGU) electoral process, the Delhi High Court has refrained from interfering in the election scheduled for December 15. This move allows Justice (retd) Rameshwar Singh Malik to continue his role as the Returning Officer, amidst prior controversies.

The court's order follows a challenging period for IGU elections, characterized by the resignation of two previous Returning Officers. Despite the potential for further dissent post-election, with the Bengal Golf Association free to contest the results after they are announced, the current election process remains uninterrupted.

The High Court's position reflects a judicial preference to address disputes following the election process rather than during it. Justice Prateek Jalan emphasized that any objections will be considered legally after the election results have been declared. Therefore, the elections will proceed under Justice Malik's oversight, with all candidates currently running unopposed.

