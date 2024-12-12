Left Menu

Delhi High Court Clears Path for Unopposed IGU Elections Amid Controversy

The Delhi High Court has decided not to impede the Indian Golf Union's elections set for December 15, with Justice (retd) Rameshwar Singh Malik acting as the Returning Officer. Although the polls are set to proceed, the Bengal Golf Association has been granted the right to challenge the results afterward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:14 IST
  India

In a key decision concerning the Indian Golf Union's (IGU) electoral process, the Delhi High Court has refrained from interfering in the election scheduled for December 15. This move allows Justice (retd) Rameshwar Singh Malik to continue his role as the Returning Officer, amidst prior controversies.

The court's order follows a challenging period for IGU elections, characterized by the resignation of two previous Returning Officers. Despite the potential for further dissent post-election, with the Bengal Golf Association free to contest the results after they are announced, the current election process remains uninterrupted.

The High Court's position reflects a judicial preference to address disputes following the election process rather than during it. Justice Prateek Jalan emphasized that any objections will be considered legally after the election results have been declared. Therefore, the elections will proceed under Justice Malik's oversight, with all candidates currently running unopposed.

