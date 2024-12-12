Left Menu

Indian Duo Stuns World No. 6 at BWF Finals

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand from India achieved a remarkable victory against Malaysia's top-ranked Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan at the BWF World Tour Finals. This win boosts their chances of advancing, setting up a virtual knockout match against Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:32 IST
Treesa-Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. (Photo- Badminton Association of India/Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand delivered a sensational performance, defeating the world number six Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan. This victory at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou keeps their hopes alive for progressing to the next round.

The Indians secured the win in just 46 minutes, triumphing 21-19, 21-19. This marks only their second victory against the Malaysians in eight meetings. Treesa and Gayatri will face Japan's formidable duo of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in a crucial match for reaching the semifinals.

In Thursday's encounter, Treesa and Gayatri showcased resilience, rebounding from a mid-match setback to capture the first game. Despite a strong start by the Malaysians in the second game, the Indian pair rallied to clinch their first-ever win at the BWF World Tour Finals, representing India's sole female contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

