Indian Women Golfers Shine at Lalla Aicha Q-School

In a remarkable display of skill, several Indian women golfers are on the verge of qualifying for the final stage at the Lalla Aicha Q-School for the Ladies European Tour. Currently, Sneha Singh leads the national cohort, positioned second at the Noria Golf Club in Marrakech, trailing the leader Annika Borrelli of South Africa by three shots.

Vidhatri Urs, who shared the lead after the first round, remains in contention despite slipping slightly in the second round. Both players aim to finish among the top-23, ensuring progression to the final qualifier, which could be a career milestone.

Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth also showcase potential at their respective venues, maintaining promising scores that keep them within striking distance of the coveted qualifying positions. With intense competition from international players like Rosie Belsham and Annika Borrelli, the final rounds promise high stakes drama for these talented golfers.

