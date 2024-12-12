Left Menu

Indian Women Golfers Shine at Lalla Aicha Q-School

Several Indian women golfers are in strong positions at different venues for the Ladies European Tour's Lalla Aicha Q-School final qualifier. Among them are Sneha Singh and Vidhatri Urs, both performing exceptionally at their respective courses. They aim to secure spots in the top-23 to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:30 IST
Indian Women Golfers Shine at Lalla Aicha Q-School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a remarkable display of skill, several Indian women golfers are on the verge of qualifying for the final stage at the Lalla Aicha Q-School for the Ladies European Tour. Currently, Sneha Singh leads the national cohort, positioned second at the Noria Golf Club in Marrakech, trailing the leader Annika Borrelli of South Africa by three shots.

Vidhatri Urs, who shared the lead after the first round, remains in contention despite slipping slightly in the second round. Both players aim to finish among the top-23, ensuring progression to the final qualifier, which could be a career milestone.

Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth also showcase potential at their respective venues, maintaining promising scores that keep them within striking distance of the coveted qualifying positions. With intense competition from international players like Rosie Belsham and Annika Borrelli, the final rounds promise high stakes drama for these talented golfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024