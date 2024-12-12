Left Menu

UCI Proposes Ban on Carbon Monoxide Use in Cycling

The UCI is proposing a ban on carbon monoxide due to health risks. The gas, used to measure hemoglobin, showed side effects like headaches and nausea. A decision is expected in January, though medical use for assessing hemoglobin will remain permitted.

Updated: 12-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:52 IST
UCI Proposes Ban on Carbon Monoxide Use in Cycling
  • United Kingdom

The cycling world is under scrutiny as the UCI, the sport's governing body, moves to ban the use of carbon monoxide gas by teams for the upcoming season. This gas, when used in low doses during training, helps measure critical blood metrics, especially hemoglobin levels in riders.

A report by Escape Collective during the recent Tour de France brought to light the use of carbon monoxide rebreather devices by teams for optimizing altitude training. The UCI noted the medical advantages of this practice but also cautioned about its non-medical use, citing potential health risks.

The proposed ban, driven by concerns over side effects such as headaches and nausea, will be reviewed by the UCI's Management Committee. The final decision, slated for January, will allow for controlled medical uses but seeks to eliminate broader applications.

