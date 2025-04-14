Left Menu

Minor Behind the Wheel: Scooter Rider Injured in Delhi Incident

A 72-year-old man named Devender was injured in Delhi's Rohini after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a minor. The incident happened near a cafe, prompting police investigation. Devender is in stable condition at BSA Hospital. Legal proceedings have commenced based on his statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 72-year-old man, identified as Devender, sustained injuries after being struck by a car reportedly driven by a minor in Delhi's Rohini, law enforcement officials reported on Monday.

The incident, which involved a 16-year-old driver and another teen passenger, occurred near a local cafe around 5:30 pm, leading to a prompt emergency response from KNK Police Station.

Devender, who was on a scooter at the time of the collision, was promptly taken to BSA Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. Authorities have begun legal proceedings based on his account and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

