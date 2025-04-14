Shining Stars: FTCCI Excellence Awards 2025 Invites Entries
FTCCI has opened entries for its 2025 Excellence Awards, celebrating entrepreneurial excellence in Telangana. Awards span 21 categories, emphasizing quality, innovation, and sustainable growth. The ceremony, expected in June, will be presided over by Telangana's Chief Minister, with submissions due by May 10.
The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has unveiled its annual Excellence Awards for 2025, calling upon entrepreneurs in Telangana to submit entries.
The prestigious awards, which span 21 categories, will likely be presented by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a ceremony in June. Submission deadlines are set for May 10, with the process entirely digitised.
FTCCI President Suresh Kumar Singhal emphasized the awards' focus on organizations recognized for quality production, innovation, sustainable growth, and significant contributions to the state's GDP. Since 1974, these awards have been encouraging excellence and entrepreneurship in Telangana.
