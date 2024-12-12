Left Menu

Vijay Kumar's Final Shot: Transition from Silver Medallist to Mentor

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar announces that the 67th National Shooting Championship will likely be his last competitive event. Transitioning from athlete to mentor, he's focusing on coaching the next generation. He aspires to inspire young shooters and boost India's Olympic medal prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:07 IST
Vijay Kumar
  Country:
  India

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar is set to bid farewell to his competitive shooting career, with the 67th National Shooting Championship marking his likely final appearance in the competitive arena.

Having clinched a silver medal in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics, Kumar now plans to transition into coaching, sharing his expertise with a new generation of shooters. 'I intend to stop competitive shooting and focus on coaching,' he said, indicating a desire to contribute further to the sport by grooming young talent.

Vijay Kumar has already begun mentoring several shooters in the Indian Army and aims to inspire future champions. Acknowledging the significant increase in participants, Kumar noted, 'Our numbers have grown from 400-500 to over 13,000. This surge reflects emerging talent, promising more Olympic medals for India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

