Gukesh's Historic Victory: A New King of Chess Emerges

In a stunning upset, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, at just 18 years old, has claimed the title of world chess champion, defeating the reigning champion Ding Liren. This victory marks a new era in chess, as Gukesh becomes the youngest player ever to hold the title, surpassing Russia's Garry Kasparov, who previously claimed the honor at age 22.

Gukesh's triumph is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication. Coached by former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh emerged victorious in a nail-biting final game, winning 7.5 to 6.5 points against his Chinese rival. As part of his win, Gukesh takes home a $1.3 million share of the prize.

The young champion expressed his disbelief and joy after the match, attributing his success to years of hard work and guidance from Anand. With this historic win, Gukesh has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for future generations of chess players worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)