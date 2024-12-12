Left Menu

Gukesh's Historic Victory: A New King of Chess Emerges

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh clinched the world chess championship at just 18, defeating Ding Liren. With this victory, Gukesh became the youngest champion ever, surpassing Garry Kasparov's record. Gukesh, mentored by Viswanathan Anand, secured 7.5 points to seal his triumph, winning $1.3 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:01 IST
Gukesh's Historic Victory: A New King of Chess Emerges
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a stunning upset, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, at just 18 years old, has claimed the title of world chess champion, defeating the reigning champion Ding Liren. This victory marks a new era in chess, as Gukesh becomes the youngest player ever to hold the title, surpassing Russia's Garry Kasparov, who previously claimed the honor at age 22.

Gukesh's triumph is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication. Coached by former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh emerged victorious in a nail-biting final game, winning 7.5 to 6.5 points against his Chinese rival. As part of his win, Gukesh takes home a $1.3 million share of the prize.

The young champion expressed his disbelief and joy after the match, attributing his success to years of hard work and guidance from Anand. With this historic win, Gukesh has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for future generations of chess players worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024