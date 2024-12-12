Left Menu

Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar's 'Wonder Boy' Takes IPL by Storm

Bihar's 13-year-old cricket prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, dazzles in the U-19 Asia Cup and secures a spot in the IPL for Rs 1.1 crore at the mega auction. His impressive performances spotlight him as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:41 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Nitish Kumar (Photo: Bihar Cricket Associatio). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauded 13-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his remarkable performance in the Under-19 Asia Cup. The young prodigy, who scored 176 runs in five matches, including a high score of 76*, made waves and is now gearing up for his IPL debut.

The IPL mega auction saw intense bidding as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals vied for Suryavanshi, with the former securing him for Rs 1.1 crore. The acquisition surprised many, given Vaibhav's young age, but his inclusion promises to bring youthful vigour to the team.

Born in Bihar on March 27, 2011, Vaibhav became the youngest cricketer to debut in first-class cricket for Bihar. At just 12 years old, he played against seasoned opponents, showcasing his talent. His recent achievements include a blazing century against Australia in an India U19 match in Chennai and participation in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

