Littlermania: The Teen Prodigy Transforming Darts into a Rock 'n Roll Sport

The PDC World Championship is gaining unprecedented attention, and it's all thanks to 16-year-old Luke Littler. As fans prepare their festive outfits for the event at London's Alexandra Palace, ticket demand is at an all-time high.

Littler, once unknown, became a household name after his impressive performance last year, watched by a peak TV audience of 3.7 million. This soaring popularity is matched by commercial endorsement deals, making him one of Britain's most recognizable new sports personalities.

With accolades piling up, Littler is a favorite not just for the world title but also for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award. His influence has popularized darts among the youth, with more young fans picking up the sport, redefining its image to be 'cool' and 'rock 'n roll'.

