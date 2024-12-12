Ponting Urges Rohit Sharma's Return to Opening Role Ahead of Brisbane Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has suggested that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma should resume his role as an opener for the third Test against Australia at Brisbane. Sharma struggled in the middle order during India's defeat in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, batting at number six rather than his usual opening position.

Sharma's demotion was influenced by the strong opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in India's first Test victory in Perth. Despite this, Ponting criticized the tactical decision during The ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, arguing for Sharma's return to the top order.

Ponting asserted, "Rohit should bat in his normal role as he's a key player and captain." Sharma has faced scrutiny following his recent poor Test performances, amassing just 142 runs in the last 12 innings. Ponting believes placing Sharma at the opening slot would make him more comfortable and improve his performance.

