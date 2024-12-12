MotoGP Set for Triumphant Return to Brazil in 2026

MotoGP fans can mark 2026 as a pivotal year as the prestigious series returns to Brazil. The announcement came Thursday with news of a five-year deal secured at Goiania's Ayrton Senna circuit, a venue that saw races from 1987 to 1989.

This strategic comeback expands MotoGP's reach in a vital market for the sport and its manufacturers. Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, emphasized the significance of Brazil as a key player and an essential destination on the global racing calendar.

The championship has not graced Brazilian soil since hosting in Rio de Janeiro between 1995 and 2004, making this return a landmark event for both MotoGP and Brazilian motorsport enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)