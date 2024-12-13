Hazlewood Returns: Boost for Australia in Crucial Test

Australia's cricket team has made a strategic decision for the third test against India in Brisbane, with the return of star paceman Josh Hazlewood. Captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Friday that Hazlewood would replace Scott Boland, despite Boland's impressive five-wicket haul in the previous test.

Cummins assured the media that Hazlewood had recovered fully from a side strain that kept him out of the Adelaide test. He stated, "He's had no hiccups," and expressed confidence in Hazlewood's readiness after successful practice sessions.

The inclusion of Hazlewood is the only change to the Australian XI, as they aim to take a 2-1 lead in the five-test series against India, promising a thrilling contest at the Gabba.

