Left Menu

Hazlewood Returns: Boost for Australia in Crucial Test

Josh Hazlewood returns to Australia's lineup for the third test against India in Brisbane, replacing Scott Boland. Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Hazlewood had recovered from a side strain. The match will see Australia attempt to secure a 2-1 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-12-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 07:49 IST
Hazlewood Returns: Boost for Australia in Crucial Test
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team has made a strategic decision for the third test against India in Brisbane, with the return of star paceman Josh Hazlewood. Captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Friday that Hazlewood would replace Scott Boland, despite Boland's impressive five-wicket haul in the previous test.

Cummins assured the media that Hazlewood had recovered fully from a side strain that kept him out of the Adelaide test. He stated, "He's had no hiccups," and expressed confidence in Hazlewood's readiness after successful practice sessions.

The inclusion of Hazlewood is the only change to the Australian XI, as they aim to take a 2-1 lead in the five-test series against India, promising a thrilling contest at the Gabba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024