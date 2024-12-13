Left Menu

Special Ks Duo Returns: Kokkinakis & Kyrgios Set for Australian Open Doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, known as the 'Special Ks', are returning to doubles at the 2025 Australian Open. The duo will aim to reignite their past success and thrill fans, despite having singles priorities. Kyrgios is also set for his singles comeback following a long injury hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:58 IST
Special Ks Duo Returns: Kokkinakis & Kyrgios Set for Australian Open Doubles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, famously dubbed the 'Special Ks', are set to reunite for doubles at the upcoming Australian Open, recreating the thrilling excitement that captivated fans when they claimed the title in 2022. The Australian duo is expected to bring their dynamic flair back to Melbourne Park.

Fans will remember the vibrant atmosphere Kokkinakis and Kyrgios generated, which elevated the profile of doubles matches during their previous Grand Slam journey. Despite their singles commitments, Kokkinakis expresses the duo's enthusiasm to entertain, acknowledging a fan-driven obligation to return to the court together.

Kyrgios's long-awaited return to tennis comes after a series of injuries kept him from singles competitive play for over two years. His comeback coincides with the Australian Open from Jan. 12 to 26, 2025, promising a thrilling boost for the sport and its global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024