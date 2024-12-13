Special Ks Duo Returns: Kokkinakis & Kyrgios Set for Australian Open Doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, famously dubbed the 'Special Ks', are set to reunite for doubles at the upcoming Australian Open, recreating the thrilling excitement that captivated fans when they claimed the title in 2022. The Australian duo is expected to bring their dynamic flair back to Melbourne Park.

Fans will remember the vibrant atmosphere Kokkinakis and Kyrgios generated, which elevated the profile of doubles matches during their previous Grand Slam journey. Despite their singles commitments, Kokkinakis expresses the duo's enthusiasm to entertain, acknowledging a fan-driven obligation to return to the court together.

Kyrgios's long-awaited return to tennis comes after a series of injuries kept him from singles competitive play for over two years. His comeback coincides with the Australian Open from Jan. 12 to 26, 2025, promising a thrilling boost for the sport and its global audience.

