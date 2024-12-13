England Shuffles Bowlers for Final Test Against New Zealand
England announces a change in their lineup for the final Test against New Zealand, introducing Matthew Potts in place of Chris Woakes. As England aims for a series sweep, New Zealand remains undecided on their XI with a fitness battle amidst veteran pacer Tim Southee's potential retirement showdown.
England has announced a change to their lineup for the third and final Test match against New Zealand at Seddon Park. Right-arm seamer Matthew Potts replaces Chris Woakes in a strategic move as England seeks to secure a series sweep, reported ICC-Cricket.
Ben Stokes, England's captain, confirmed Potts' recall on Friday, replacing fellow pacer Woakes for the crucial ICC World Test Championship fixture in Hamilton. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope will retain his position as wicketkeeper as England stands in pursuit of their third straight victory.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has opted for caution, withholding details of his playing XI. Latham is expected to finalize his team, including whether veteran pacer Tim Southee will feature, on Saturday morning. Southee's participation remains in question amid competition from seamers Will O'Rourke, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
