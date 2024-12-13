Left Menu

England Shuffles Bowlers for Final Test Against New Zealand

England announces a change in their lineup for the final Test against New Zealand, introducing Matthew Potts in place of Chris Woakes. As England aims for a series sweep, New Zealand remains undecided on their XI with a fitness battle amidst veteran pacer Tim Southee's potential retirement showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:28 IST
England Shuffles Bowlers for Final Test Against New Zealand
Team England (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

England has announced a change to their lineup for the third and final Test match against New Zealand at Seddon Park. Right-arm seamer Matthew Potts replaces Chris Woakes in a strategic move as England seeks to secure a series sweep, reported ICC-Cricket.

Ben Stokes, England's captain, confirmed Potts' recall on Friday, replacing fellow pacer Woakes for the crucial ICC World Test Championship fixture in Hamilton. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope will retain his position as wicketkeeper as England stands in pursuit of their third straight victory.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has opted for caution, withholding details of his playing XI. Latham is expected to finalize his team, including whether veteran pacer Tim Southee will feature, on Saturday morning. Southee's participation remains in question amid competition from seamers Will O'Rourke, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024