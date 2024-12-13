Nils Nielsen: Breaking Barriers in Japanese Women's Football

Left Menu

Nils Nielsen of Denmark becomes the first foreign manager of Japan's women's football team. Appointed by the Japan Football Association, he succeeds Futoshi Ikeda. Nielsen brings extensive experience, having previously managed the Swiss and Danish teams, and worked with Manchester City's women's team.

Nils Nielsen, hailing from Denmark, has been appointed as the inaugural foreign manager of Japan's women's football team. This was announced by the Japan Football Association on Thursday. Nielsen will be taking over the reins from Futoshi Ikeda, who guided Japan to the Women's World Cup quarter-finals last year and led them to earn a place in the last eight of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 53-year-old veteran has a distinguished track record in women's football. Prior to this role, Nielsen served as the director of football at Manchester City's women's team starting May of the previous year. His extensive management experience includes guiding the Switzerland women's team from 2018 to 2022.

Nielsen is best known for his successful tenure with the Denmark women's national team, which he managed from 2013 to 2017. He notably led the team to a runners-up finish in the Women's European Championship in 2017, highlighting his ability to drive teams to achieve significant milestones.

