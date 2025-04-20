Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne's Surprising Exit: A Business Move by Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after the club decided not to offer him a contract extension. The Belgian midfielder expressed surprise at the business-driven decision, but acknowledges his need to move forward and focus on future opportunities.

Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expressed his surprise over the Premier League club's decision not to offer him a contract extension. The 33-year-old Belgian revealed on social media that he will be exiting at the end of the current season, marking the end of nearly a decade with the team, with his current contract set to expire in June.

De Bruyne explained, 'It wasn't nice. My family wasn't home. They were on Easter holidays so it was a bit weird but it is what it is,' following City's 2-0 win against Everton. Acknowledging the decision as business-driven, De Bruyne stated, 'I don't feel like I want to share (the details) because it's basically more business-wise for them, they just make decisions based on that.'

Despite having contributed significantly to City's success, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory since joining in 2015, De Bruyne respects the club's decision. 'I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing,' he mentioned, indicating his readiness to explore new opportunities as he looks ahead to the future.

