Left Menu

Gill Challenges Cummins' Short-Ball Strategy as India Eyes Brisbane Victory

Ahead of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, Shubman Gill questioned Pat Cummins' short-ball tactic, noting its limited success against Indian batsmen. With previous victories at the venue, India aims for substantial first-innings scores. Gill also congratulated India's youngest chess prodigy, D Gukesh, on a historic milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:51 IST
Gill Challenges Cummins' Short-Ball Strategy as India Eyes Brisbane Victory
Shubman Gill. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As excitement builds for the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, Indian cricket star Shubman Gill has voiced skepticism over Australian captain Pat Cummins' short-ball strategy. Gill questioned its effectiveness, especially against India's top-order batsmen, suggesting it hasn't consistently delivered results.

The Test follows a dramatic series of events. After a massive 295-run defeat in Perth, Australia rebounded with a commanding victory, thanks to the strategic prowess of bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, as well as Travis Head's counter-attacking century. Despite Australia's comeback, India holds a psychological edge, having triumphed at Brisbane in 2021, marking Australia's first loss there in over three decades.

Anticipating the upcoming clash, Gill noted the Indian batting lineup's focus on building strong first-innings scores. He also praised chess sensation D Gukesh for becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, stating it was an inspiration to the team. Meanwhile, Cummins reiterated his short-ball plan as a potential key strategy to exploit any vulnerabilities. The series stands at 1-1, intensifying the stakes for the remaining matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024