Gill Challenges Cummins' Short-Ball Strategy as India Eyes Brisbane Victory

As excitement builds for the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, Indian cricket star Shubman Gill has voiced skepticism over Australian captain Pat Cummins' short-ball strategy. Gill questioned its effectiveness, especially against India's top-order batsmen, suggesting it hasn't consistently delivered results.

The Test follows a dramatic series of events. After a massive 295-run defeat in Perth, Australia rebounded with a commanding victory, thanks to the strategic prowess of bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, as well as Travis Head's counter-attacking century. Despite Australia's comeback, India holds a psychological edge, having triumphed at Brisbane in 2021, marking Australia's first loss there in over three decades.

Anticipating the upcoming clash, Gill noted the Indian batting lineup's focus on building strong first-innings scores. He also praised chess sensation D Gukesh for becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, stating it was an inspiration to the team. Meanwhile, Cummins reiterated his short-ball plan as a potential key strategy to exploit any vulnerabilities. The series stands at 1-1, intensifying the stakes for the remaining matches.

