Checkmate Milestone: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

D Gukesh, the Chennai prodigy, etched his name in history by claiming the World Chess Championship, toppling defending champion Ding Liren. At just 18, Gukesh is the youngest to seize this title, following in the footsteps of Indian legend Viswanathan Anand, and earning a substantial prize of USD 1.3 million.

Celebrations ignited immediately, as the young champion faced a whirlwind of engagements. From signing autographs to eventually gripping the illustrious trophy during a ceremony adorned with praise, Gukesh remained a picture of poise. His journey, described as a 'performance for the ages,' has garnered acclaim both at home and abroad.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a cash award for Gukesh, further emphasizing his achievement's significance. This accomplishment not only marks personal victory for Gukesh but also shines a spotlight on Chennai's nurturing ground for chess talents, solidifying the city's status globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)