Checkmate Milestone: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

D Gukesh, an 18-year-old from Chennai, defeated Ding Liren to win the World Chess Championship, becoming the youngest champion and the second Indian to achieve this feat after Viswanathan Anand. Celebrations included signing memorabilia and receiving USD 1.3 million in prize money, with accolades from global fans.

Updated: 13-12-2024 16:56 IST
Checkmate Milestone: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion
  • Singapore

D Gukesh, the Chennai prodigy, etched his name in history by claiming the World Chess Championship, toppling defending champion Ding Liren. At just 18, Gukesh is the youngest to seize this title, following in the footsteps of Indian legend Viswanathan Anand, and earning a substantial prize of USD 1.3 million.

Celebrations ignited immediately, as the young champion faced a whirlwind of engagements. From signing autographs to eventually gripping the illustrious trophy during a ceremony adorned with praise, Gukesh remained a picture of poise. His journey, described as a 'performance for the ages,' has garnered acclaim both at home and abroad.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a cash award for Gukesh, further emphasizing his achievement's significance. This accomplishment not only marks personal victory for Gukesh but also shines a spotlight on Chennai's nurturing ground for chess talents, solidifying the city's status globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

