Left Menu

Rajat Patidar's Heroics Propel Madhya Pradesh to Historic Final

Madhya Pradesh, led by Rajat Patidar's unbeaten fifty, defeated Delhi by seven wickets to enter the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after 13 years. Venkatesh Iyer's impressive bowling restricted Delhi to 146/5, and Patidar's partnership with Harpreet Singh Bhatia ensured a victorious chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:01 IST
Rajat Patidar's Heroics Propel Madhya Pradesh to Historic Final
Rajat Patidar

Madhya Pradesh entered their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in 13 years, thanks to a dazzling performance by skipper Rajat Patidar, who smashed an unbeaten 66.

Choosing to bowl, MP's Venkatesh Iyer spearheaded a disciplined bowling attack that restricted Delhi to 146/5, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.

Patidar's explosive 106-run partnership with Harpreet Singh Bhatia steered MP home in just 15.4 overs, defeating Delhi by seven wickets and setting up a final clash with Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024