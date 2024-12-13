Rajat Patidar's Heroics Propel Madhya Pradesh to Historic Final
Madhya Pradesh, led by Rajat Patidar's unbeaten fifty, defeated Delhi by seven wickets to enter the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after 13 years. Venkatesh Iyer's impressive bowling restricted Delhi to 146/5, and Patidar's partnership with Harpreet Singh Bhatia ensured a victorious chase.
Madhya Pradesh entered their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in 13 years, thanks to a dazzling performance by skipper Rajat Patidar, who smashed an unbeaten 66.
Choosing to bowl, MP's Venkatesh Iyer spearheaded a disciplined bowling attack that restricted Delhi to 146/5, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.
Patidar's explosive 106-run partnership with Harpreet Singh Bhatia steered MP home in just 15.4 overs, defeating Delhi by seven wickets and setting up a final clash with Mumbai.
