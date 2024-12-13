Rajat Patidar's Heroics Propel Madhya Pradesh to Historic Final

Madhya Pradesh entered their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in 13 years, thanks to a dazzling performance by skipper Rajat Patidar, who smashed an unbeaten 66.

Choosing to bowl, MP's Venkatesh Iyer spearheaded a disciplined bowling attack that restricted Delhi to 146/5, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.

Patidar's explosive 106-run partnership with Harpreet Singh Bhatia steered MP home in just 15.4 overs, defeating Delhi by seven wickets and setting up a final clash with Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)