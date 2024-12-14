Shakib Al Hasan's Bowling Ban: A Career in the Balance

Bangladesh's cricket icon, Shakib Al Hasan, faces bowling suspension in the United Kingdom after breaching the permissible elbow extension limit. An ECB assessment found the cricketer's action exceeded the 15-degree threshold, resulting in this enforced hiatus from all ECB-organized events.

The suspension was confirmed after Shakib's bowling was scrutinized during his appearance for Surrey in September, his first County Championship game since 2010-11. Shakib's elbow extension was independently assessed at Loughborough University, confirming the infraction.

To return to the crease, Shakib must demonstrate corrected bowling mechanics. Meanwhile, his career continues amidst political turmoil at home, having already faced a two-year ICC ban for code violations in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)