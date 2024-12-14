Left Menu

Rain Halts Play as Australia Opens Strong in Third Test

Rain disrupted the third Test between Australia and India with Australia's score at 28 for no loss. Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney held firm against India's pacers before heavy rain stopped play twice at the Gabba. Intermittent rain is expected on day one.

The third cricket Test between Australia and India encountered rain interruptions, leaving the score at 28 without loss.

Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney stood at the crease, unscathed by India's pace attack until heavy rainfall paused the game twice on the opening day at the Gabba.

With intermittent rain expected throughout the day, the five-match series remains tied at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

