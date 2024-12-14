Rain Halts Play as Australia Opens Strong in Third Test
Rain disrupted the third Test between Australia and India with Australia's score at 28 for no loss. Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney held firm against India's pacers before heavy rain stopped play twice at the Gabba. Intermittent rain is expected on day one.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 14-12-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 07:34 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The third cricket Test between Australia and India encountered rain interruptions, leaving the score at 28 without loss.
Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney stood at the crease, unscathed by India's pace attack until heavy rainfall paused the game twice on the opening day at the Gabba.
With intermittent rain expected throughout the day, the five-match series remains tied at 1-1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cricket
- Test match
- Gabba
- rain
- Australia
- India
- Khawaja
- McSweeney
- pacers
- interruption
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Groundbreaking Social Media Ban on Under-16s Sparks Controversy
India's Iconic Tourism Transformation: Unveiling the Future of Lesser-Known Destinations
Indian Market Rebound Amid Geopolitical Strains
India Leads in Office-Based Work Adoption and AI Integration
Rising Demand for Consumer Durables as Indian Households Shrink: Report