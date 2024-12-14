Freiburg Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Wolfsburg

Freiburg emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolfsburg, propelling them to fifth place in the Bundesliga standings. The confrontation began with both teams tied in points, with Wolfsburg riding high on a five-game winning streak across league and cup matches.

Lukas Kübler proved instrumental for Freiburg, netting the first goal just before halftime and doubling the tally shortly after the break with a well-timed header. Michael Gregoritsch's goal at the 62-minute mark seemed to cement Freiburg's dominance.

However, Wolfsburg was not ready to concede easily as substitute Jonas Wind scored, followed by Mattias Svanberg's goal that trimmed the deficit late in the game. Despite their efforts, Wolfsburg could not bridge the gap, leaving Freiburg sharing points with Leipzig, which has a game in hand.

