Left Menu

Freiburg Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Wolfsburg

Freiburg clinched a vital 3-2 win against Wolfsburg, advancing to fifth place in the Bundesliga. Lukas Kübler's two goals and Michael Gregoritsch’s strike set the pace. Despite a late push from Wolfsburg, goals from Jonas Wind and Mattias Svanberg were not enough to alter the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Freiburg | Updated: 14-12-2024 07:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 07:41 IST
Freiburg Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Wolfsburg
  • Country:
  • Germany

Freiburg emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolfsburg, propelling them to fifth place in the Bundesliga standings. The confrontation began with both teams tied in points, with Wolfsburg riding high on a five-game winning streak across league and cup matches.

Lukas Kübler proved instrumental for Freiburg, netting the first goal just before halftime and doubling the tally shortly after the break with a well-timed header. Michael Gregoritsch's goal at the 62-minute mark seemed to cement Freiburg's dominance.

However, Wolfsburg was not ready to concede easily as substitute Jonas Wind scored, followed by Mattias Svanberg's goal that trimmed the deficit late in the game. Despite their efforts, Wolfsburg could not bridge the gap, leaving Freiburg sharing points with Leipzig, which has a game in hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024