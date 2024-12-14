New Zealand Seeks Redemption in Final Test Against England

New Zealand began the final test against England in Hamilton with 172 for three at tea, hoping for a consolation victory. Despite losing Rachin Ravindra to a loose shot off Brydon Carse's bowling, the hosts have established a solid foundation for the innings.

Veteran batsman Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, who is yet to score, are set to resume after the break. Tom Latham and Will Young's opening stand of 105 laid a strong platform as the Black Caps pursue a win to send Tim Southee into retirement as a victor.

Under cloudy skies, England captain Ben Stokes' decision to bowl paid mixed results as New Zealand capitalized on clearing skies. Young, after an uncertain start, fell for 42, while Latham, dropped twice, eventually edged to Matthew Potts for 63, leaving New Zealand at 142-2.

