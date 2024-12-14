England's Seamers Shine Amidst Final Test Drama

England's seamers delivered a thrilling performance, diminishing New Zealand's strong opening stand of 105 to a less promising 315 for nine by the end of the day's play in Hamilton. The dramatic finale of the third and final test saw local fans rallying behind Tim Southee's spirited show.

Southee contributed a swift 23 in the final moments, lifting spirits with three sixes before falling short of a fourth in an expressive yet penultimate innings. Mitchell Santner and Will O'Rourke ended the day at the crease, eager to extend their lead come Sunday.

Despite series losses in Christchurch and Wellington, New Zealand aims to secure a send-off win for Southee. England, however, remained steadfast, with Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson spearheading the bowling attack. Captain Ben Stokes' strategic choices weighed heavily, showcasing England's resilience and tactical acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)