Seamers Shine as England Pursue Consolation Victory in New Zealand
England's seamers executed a strong bowling performance on the first day of the final test against New Zealand in Hamilton, reducing the hosts to 315 for nine. Despite New Zealand's promising start, key partnerships failed to materialize. England aims to secure a consolation victory in this last match.
England's seamers showcased a sterling performance late in the day to leave New Zealand at 315 for nine during the opening day of the third test in Hamilton. The hosts initially looked strong for a consolation win, but crucial partnerships were missing in their innings.
Tim Southee thrilled local fans with his impressive hitting by smashing three big sixes. Although he sparkled late with a rapid 23 runs, his departure left New Zealand struggling. Mitchell Santner emerged with a bright half-century, heading into day two with Will O'Rourke, who was yet to score.
Matthew Potts, with a spell of 3-75, led England's attack by removing top-order New Zealand batsmen. Assisted by Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson, England kept pressure on the home side. Team captain Ben Stokes also contributed with crucial bowling efforts on a challenging day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
