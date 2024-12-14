Seamers Shine as England Pursue Consolation Victory in New Zealand

England's seamers showcased a sterling performance late in the day to leave New Zealand at 315 for nine during the opening day of the third test in Hamilton. The hosts initially looked strong for a consolation win, but crucial partnerships were missing in their innings.

Tim Southee thrilled local fans with his impressive hitting by smashing three big sixes. Although he sparkled late with a rapid 23 runs, his departure left New Zealand struggling. Mitchell Santner emerged with a bright half-century, heading into day two with Will O'Rourke, who was yet to score.

Matthew Potts, with a spell of 3-75, led England's attack by removing top-order New Zealand batsmen. Assisted by Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson, England kept pressure on the home side. Team captain Ben Stokes also contributed with crucial bowling efforts on a challenging day.

