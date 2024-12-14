Left Menu

Assam's Sporting Woes: Legendary Sprinter Critiques Government's Lack of Initiative

Bhogeswar Baruah, Assam's first Arjuna Awardee sprinter, has criticized the state government's sports policy for failing to identify and nurture rural talent. He argues that without organized sports camps and coaching, the prospects for producing new athletes are bleak. He highlights the success of Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain as largely attributed to their families, not the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:09 IST
Assam's pioneering sports legend, Bhogeswar Baruah, has voiced strong criticism against the state government's current sports policy. The Arjuna Award-winning sprinter accused the authorities of neglecting rural areas where potential talents could flourish.

Baruah, now 84, highlighted the absence of sports camps in recent years, emphasizing the crucial role these camps played in the past in discovering new athletic talent. He lamented the government's failure to mobilize the numerous coaches at their disposal to conduct training sessions across districts.

According to Baruah, the government only acknowledges successful athletes and lacks a structured plan to develop new sports personalities. He noted the achievements of athletes like Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain have been due to personal efforts rather than state support, providing further evidence of systemic shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

