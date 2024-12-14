High-Stakes ISL Encounter: Mohammedan SC Hosts In-Form Mumbai City FC

The Kishore Bharati Krirangan is set to host an eagerly anticipated matchup in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, as Mohammedan SC clashes with Mumbai City FC at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday. The Islanders come into this game with momentum, having won their last four ISL games against new teams and suffering only one loss in their last nine matches in Kolkata.

In stark contrast, Mohammedan SC remains winless at home this season, only managing one draw and four losses in five home fixtures. Their issues with maintaining clean sheets have severely impacted their campaign. The game represents a juxtaposition of narratives: Mumbai's quest for consistency against a less familiar opponent and Mohammedan's battle to improve their lackluster home form.

Mumbai has a strong presence in Kolkata, losing just once in the last nine ISL matches there, including six wins and two draws. Despite being defensively solid, Mumbai's goalkeeping efficiency is troubling, with a league-low save percentage of 58.1%, only second to Kerala Blasters. This opens a tactical advantage for Mohammedan to execute strategic attacks.

Mohammedan's disappointing home streak aligns with Hyderabad FC's, marking one of the ISL's longest active home losing sequences. Approaching their offence with precision could be the key. They have struggled with goal-scoring, registering a low xG differential of -7.11, having only converted five goals out of an expected 12.11 xG.

On the leadership front, Mohammedan's head coach Andrey Chernyshov emphasizes rigorous training over external distractions, aiming for improvement. Meanwhile, Mumbai's coach Petr Kratky believes in their attacking developments just needing a final push, with Nikolaos Karelis leading their offensive charge, showing promising stats in touch and shot attempts per game.

Mohammedan's Alexis Gomez looks to capitalize on his creativity metric, having made the most chances without a single assist, hoping to make impactful contributions. For Mumbai, Tiri's impressive forward pass and progressive carries statistics underline his importance in driving forward plays, hoping to maintain their form.

