Epic Win: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Stuns Kerala Blasters

Mohun Bagan Super Giant triumphed over Kerala Blasters with a 3-2 victory in the Indian Super League. Despite holding lesser possession, they secured the win with two late goals, reinforcing their top position in the league. Kerala Blasters had multiple scoring attempts but were outpaced by Mohun Bagan's final onslaught.

In a thrilling encounter, Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged past Kerala Blasters with a 3-2 victory, clinching their fifth consecutive home win and solidifying their lead in the Indian Super League standings.

Despite holding 56.5 percent possession, Kerala Blasters could not capitalize, allowing Mohun Bagan to exploit late-game opportunities. The Mariners scored twice in the closing minutes, maintaining their top spot with 26 points from 11 matches through eight victories and two draws.

The match saw Kerala Blasters take an aggressive start, but Mohun Bagan's strategic substitutions and proactive plays in the dying minutes turned the tide, ensuring all three points for the home side. The victory emphasized their dominance in the ongoing league.

