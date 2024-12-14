Top Sports Headlines: Heisman List Announced, Player Trades, and Role Changes

The sports world is abuzz as the list of top Heisman vote-getters is out. Cam Skattebo and Shedeur Sanders make the coveted list, alongside others, setting the stage for Saturday's announcement of the coveted trophy's winner.

In other news, the football fields are seeing significant player movement. Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold has committed to Auburn, marking a strategic gain for the SEC team. Meanwhile, Carson Kelly joins the Cubs with a lucrative contract, as the club also acquires star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Astros.

The Indiana Pacers are set to trade for Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat, bolstering their roster. Additionally, in a thrilling game, the San Antonio Spurs rallied to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers with a remarkable comeback, while the 49ers part ways with linebacker De'Vondre Campbell following a contention.

