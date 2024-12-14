Ladakh Ice Hockey League to Foster Resilience and Growth in Second Season

The Ice Hockey League unveiled its second season's trophies and jerseys on Saturday, as the event is slated to occur from January 2-9, 2025, in Ladakh. This initiative signifies a major step towards bolstering resilience among the Himalayan communities. The League will also back the Spiti Cup in Himachal Pradesh, promoting the sport further, according to an official release.

An intensive training program was conducted from December 8-12 under the supervision of Darryl Easson, an International Ice Hockey Federation-certified coach instructor. The session gathered 32 coaches from Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to enhance their skills, preparing them to deliver top-notch training. These coaches will train players for the League, forming teams comprising 10 men's and 5 women's groups.

Teams hailing from regions like Leh, Bodh-Kharbu, Drass, Kargil, Nubra, Sham, Zanskar, and Changthang will gather in Leh for the competitive eight-day event, as stated in the release. The event will showcase notable ice hockey athletes, including Noor, Diskit, Chamba, Gyalston, and Mustafa, highlighting the sport's dynamic spirit.

Symbolizing environmental responsibility, the jerseys are crafted from recycled PET plastic embodying Ladakh's vibrant sports culture. The official trophy, inspired by ice hockey and the snow leopard, intricately ties to Ladakh's culture, was designed by local designer Nawang Gyalston. Gyalston was selected through an open call alongside Ladakh Arts and Media Organisation (LAMO).

Bidisha Dey, Executive Director of Eicher Group Foundation, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, branding it as a larger, improved version of its inaugural year. A key focus is empowering ice hockey, an underdog sport threatened by climate change, through their Social Mission's commitment to Himalayan communities. Via the League, there is a strong emphasis on the sport's development, nurturing talent and resilience regionally.

Royal Enfield reiterated its commitment to the Spiti Cup, happening from January 15-19 at Kaza, with 5 men's and women's teams each. This aligns with their aim to cultivate national competitiveness, expanding the sport's base beyond Ladakh.

The announcement was part of the Journeying Across the Himalayas festival (December 5-15, 2024), which celebrated Himalayan culture, sustainability, and resilience. A notable feature was the Evolution of Ice Hockey in Ladakh exhibition, emphasizing the sport's importance to Ladakh's heritage and future vision. (ANI)

