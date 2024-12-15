New Zealand Bowlers Dismantle England with Precision in Hamilton

New Zealand's bowlers dominated the second day's proceedings in Hamilton, as they skittled England out for a mere 143 runs.

Fast bowler Matt Henry set the tone early, removing England's openers with aplomb, while Will O'Rourke's incisive spell further dismantled the top order with two wickets in quick succession.

Spinner Mitchell Santner then took over, claiming crucial late wickets to ensure a commanding 204-run lead over England, who already secured the series with a 2-0 lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)