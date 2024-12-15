New Zealand Bowlers Dismantle England with Precision in Hamilton
New Zealand's bowlers, led by Will O'Rourke and Matt Henry, decimated England's batting line-up, dismissing them for just 143. Spinner Mitchell Santner contributed significantly, and England trails by 204 after New Zealand's first innings score of 347, on the second day of the third test in Hamilton.
New Zealand's bowlers dominated the second day's proceedings in Hamilton, as they skittled England out for a mere 143 runs.
Fast bowler Matt Henry set the tone early, removing England's openers with aplomb, while Will O'Rourke's incisive spell further dismantled the top order with two wickets in quick succession.
Spinner Mitchell Santner then took over, claiming crucial late wickets to ensure a commanding 204-run lead over England, who already secured the series with a 2-0 lead.
