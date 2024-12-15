Left Menu

New Zealand Bowlers Dismantle England with Precision in Hamilton

New Zealand's bowlers, led by Will O'Rourke and Matt Henry, decimated England's batting line-up, dismissing them for just 143. Spinner Mitchell Santner contributed significantly, and England trails by 204 after New Zealand's first innings score of 347, on the second day of the third test in Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:28 IST
New Zealand Bowlers Dismantle England with Precision in Hamilton
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's bowlers dominated the second day's proceedings in Hamilton, as they skittled England out for a mere 143 runs.

Fast bowler Matt Henry set the tone early, removing England's openers with aplomb, while Will O'Rourke's incisive spell further dismantled the top order with two wickets in quick succession.

Spinner Mitchell Santner then took over, claiming crucial late wickets to ensure a commanding 204-run lead over England, who already secured the series with a 2-0 lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024