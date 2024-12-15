Cricket Australia's Costly Rain-Check: A Million-Dollar Refund

Cricket Australia is bracing for a hefty financial hit, amounting to AUD 1 million, after issuing total refunds for ticket sales from the rain-affected first day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia.

Saturday's weather conditions allowed for only 13.2 overs, falling short of the 15 overs necessary under CA rules to prevent full ticket refunds.

The event, which was sold out and attended by over 30,000 fans, saw an unexpected 40mm of rain in just an hour, leading to the disappointing financial outcome for the governing body.

(With inputs from agencies.)