Left Menu

Cricket Australia's Costly Rain-Check: A Million-Dollar Refund

Cricket Australia is facing a $1 million loss after issuing complete refunds for the rain-hit first day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia. Only 13.2 overs were played, falling short of the 15 overs required to avoid refunds, despite the day's tickets being sold out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 15-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 10:10 IST
Cricket Australia's Costly Rain-Check: A Million-Dollar Refund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia is bracing for a hefty financial hit, amounting to AUD 1 million, after issuing total refunds for ticket sales from the rain-affected first day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia.

Saturday's weather conditions allowed for only 13.2 overs, falling short of the 15 overs necessary under CA rules to prevent full ticket refunds.

The event, which was sold out and attended by over 30,000 fans, saw an unexpected 40mm of rain in just an hour, leading to the disappointing financial outcome for the governing body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024