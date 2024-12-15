Cricket Australia's Costly Rain-Check: A Million-Dollar Refund
Cricket Australia is facing a $1 million loss after issuing complete refunds for the rain-hit first day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia. Only 13.2 overs were played, falling short of the 15 overs required to avoid refunds, despite the day's tickets being sold out.
Cricket Australia is bracing for a hefty financial hit, amounting to AUD 1 million, after issuing total refunds for ticket sales from the rain-affected first day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia.
Saturday's weather conditions allowed for only 13.2 overs, falling short of the 15 overs necessary under CA rules to prevent full ticket refunds.
The event, which was sold out and attended by over 30,000 fans, saw an unexpected 40mm of rain in just an hour, leading to the disappointing financial outcome for the governing body.
